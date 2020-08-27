World's Oldest Man's Death Sparks Police Inquiry

Police in South Africa have said their investigation into the death of the world's oldest man has already started, and that they will leave no stone unturned in their battle to find out just what happened.

Fredie Blom, who was 116 when he died, was said by friends and family to be "as right as rain" until he passed away, and his sudden death has aroused a certain amount of suspicion and fear in the community.

One woman who couldn't believe Mr. Blom was dead, said:

"I know he was old, but you don't just die like that, do you? There was no serious illness, he was of sound mind, and he certainly had everything to live for. It's such a shame. Right out of the blue."

One of the dead man's neighbors said:

"He was a lovely man, and no bother at all. No loud music, no parties, no kicking a football against the back fence, or anything like that. We'll miss him! 116, was he? Well, I never!"

Doctors say that there was no apparent cause of death, and they'll be conducting a full autopsy to establish just why Mr. Blom is no longer with us.

A major police operation has been launched in the hunt for clues into Mr. Blom's death, and officers are making house-to-house visits to all local residences.

They particularly want to know if he had any enemies.