Bob Dylan Says He's Innocent of All Charges

BROOKLYN – (Satire News) – The legendary 60's folk singer Bob Dylan spoke with Carolina Chipotle with Bedroom Pillow Talk regarding some out-of-the-blue charges.

He made it very clear that the charges that he stole the song “Like A Rolling Stone” from the Rolling Stones is positively untrue.

Dylan, who is 80, told Miss Chipotle that he got the idea for the song from watching an episode of “Gilligan’s Island.”

He said he recalls Ginger telling Gilligan that he had hands like a rolling stone.

Gilligan asked the movie star what the hell that meant and she just smiled, giggled, and flashed him one of her nipples.

Of course the nipple was pixelated.

In News Out of Mar-a-Lago. Several maids are afraid that Trump may have gone off the deep end (no pun intended), as they have seen him laying out by the pool wearing a Kim Kardashian designer bikini swimsuit.