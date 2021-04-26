San Francisco version of Let it Snow

Let them poop, Let them poop, Let them poop (song)
Oh, the smell outside is frightful
But San Francisco is so delightful
And since they've no place to go
Let them poop, Let them poop, Let them poop
They don’t show signs of stopping
So I've bought some Febreeze for snorting
I’m ready to eat some soup,
Let them poop, Let them poop, Let them poop
When we finally kiss goodnight
How I hate going out in manure
But if you'll really hold me tight
I’ll walk all the way thru this sewer
ANTIFA’s fires are slowly dying
And my dear, we're still goodbying
But as long as I get some soup
Let them poop, Let them poop, Let them poop
Let them poop, Let them poop, Let them poop
