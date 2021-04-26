San Francisco version of Let it Snow

Let them poop, Let them poop, Let them poop (song)



Oh, the smell outside is frightful

But San Francisco is so delightful

And since they've no place to go

Let them poop, Let them poop, Let them poop

They don’t show signs of stopping

So I've bought some Febreeze for snorting

I’m ready to eat some soup,

Let them poop, Let them poop, Let them poop

When we finally kiss goodnight

How I hate going out in manure

But if you'll really hold me tight

I’ll walk all the way thru this sewer

ANTIFA’s fires are slowly dying

And my dear, we're still goodbying

But as long as I get some soup

Let them poop, Let them poop, Let them poop

Let them poop, Let them poop, Let them poop



When we finally kiss goodnight

How I hate going out in manure

But if you'll really hold me tight

I’ll walk all the way thru this sewer

ANTIFA’s fires are slowly dying

And my dear, we're still goodbying

But as long as I get some soup

Let them poop, Let them poop, Let them poop

But as long as I get some soup

Let them poop, Let them poop, Let them poop

Let them poop, Let them poop, Let them poop

Let them poop, Let them poop, Let them poop

Let them poop, Let them poop