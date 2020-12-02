'The Voice' Results Infuriate Millions of Fans

HOLLYWOOD – (Satire News) – The 19th season of the singing competition show, “The Voice”, has just become the most controversial ever.

In a move that fans described as stupid, dumb, and even Trumpian, the producers, for reasons known only to Bravo's Andy Cohen, eliminated 8 of the final 17 contestants.

One of the top singers, hip-hopper Sonata Magovia, fainted when she heard that 8 of them were being booted off the show.

Another popular contestant, Aladdin Doubledot, yelled out, “This is bullshit! 'American Idol' only eliminates one singer per show!”

The show’s host, Carson Daly, begged the fans to please stop calling into the show, and using every curse word known to man, and even some that the receptionist, who has worked as a pole dancer, had never heard before.

Judge Blake Sheldon even commented that this massacre is liable to drive him to drink. His girlfriend and fellow judge, Gwen Stefani, chimed in saying, “Sorry, babe, but that effen Greyhound bus left the station years and years ago."

Daly was so embarrassed about the whole thing, that he kept going to a commercial every 45 seconds.

The Television Practices Federation (TPF) has said that they plan to launch an extensive investigation into the fiasco.

Meanwhile, two of the show’s main sponsors, Kotex Tampons and El Matador Tequila, have announced that they will no longer advertise on the show.