Taylor Swift’s Duet With Keith Urban Quickly Goes To Number 1

Taylor recently told TMZ that she has the happiest fans in the entire world.

NASHVILLE – (Music Satire) – The singer who has the Midas Touch told Yippie-Ki-Yay magazine that she has set a new goal for herself – and that is to write at least one song per day.

The artist, who Dolly Parton has described as the musical version of Dorothy from "The Wizard of Oz”, says she is proud to say that she has lost one of the two pounds she recently gained when she vacationed in Rome, Italy.

Taylor told YKY that the pasta, the pizza, and the provolone, were so fantastic that she actually wrote a song about all three and titled it “Fantastic”.

Tay-Tay and Keith Urban's duet single, "Folklore in The Futuristic Forest", has made it to the very top of the Billboard 300 Chart.

She said that she and Keith co-wrote the song while the two were having chicken tenders at a KFC in Cricket Balls, Mississippi.

Taylor recently told Ellen DeGeneres that she was extremely proud of herself for having cut back on her quasi-addiction to coffee, hummus, and M&Ms.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

