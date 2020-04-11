Las Vegas Pawn Shop Owner Says That He is Getting Hundreds of Slightly Used Casino Stripper Poles

LAS VEGAS – Since the Coronavirus pandemic has shut down the Las Vegas casinos, all of the pole dancers have found themselves among the ranks of the unemployed.

Franco Titsellini, who owns The Once a Pawn a Time Pawn Shop, said that, just in the past two weeks, lots of amazingly gorgeous women have been bringing in their personal home stripper poles to get some much-needed money.

Franco said that he hadn’t seen so many good looking sexy women since the New York City Rockettes bus broke down in front of his store back on Columbus Day in October of 2002.

He stated that brand new stripper poles (in the box) sell for $161.99.

He then disclosed that he offers the girls $89 per pole. One girl, who goes by the stage name of Spanky Bone-Spurs, actually brought in three stripper poles and a pair of diamond-studded 6-inch stiletto heels that she says she purchased in Paris.

Titsellini added, with a coy smile, that two of the girls convinced him to give them $157 and $160 for their S-poles.

He did say that he had to tell about a dozen of the girls that he was sorry, but that he does not deal in whips and chains.