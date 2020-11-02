Cardi B Says North Korean Leader Kim Jong-un Has a Big Crush on Her

Funny story written by Abel Rodriguez

Monday, 2 November 2020


Cardi B says that she is looking forward to traveling to North Korea and meeting Kim Jong-un.

BRONX, New York – (Satire News) – Rapper Cardi B recently confided to Andy Cohen with the Bravo Network, that the leader of North Korea, Kim Jong-un, has the hots for her.

The rap artist said that she received a text message from the North Korean leader telling her that, next to Nicole Kidman and Gwen Stefani, she is his most favorite celebrity.

Miss B then commented that Kim-Jo wants to fly her over to North Korea, so that she can be his date at the Annual North Korean Celebration Honoring Rice Pudding.

She mentioned to him that he may have forgotten that he’s married. He replied, “I know full well I’m married, but me and my wife/woman have an open marriage, kind of like Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith, and Donald Trump and Melania.”

Cardi replied that she’ll go, but only if he deposits $1 million in her bank account.

Andy Cohen talked to Kim Jong-un’s personal assistant, and was told that the $1 million has been wired to Cardi B’s bank in the Bronx.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.


