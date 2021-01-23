The World’s Number One Satire Site Has Just Given It’s Writers a Strict Directive

NEW YORK CITY – (Satire News) – Well, finally, Donald Johnny Trump, the worst president in the history of the United States, has high-tailed it out of Dodge, and is now languishing bitterly in disgrace in his Mar-a-Lago residence down in The Plywood State.

iNews is reporting that the world's top satire/parody website Ersatz Satire, has just issued a corporate directive to their writing staff strongly prohibiting them from writing any more articles about the Trump family, Donald, Melania, Ivanka, Donald Jr., and Eric.

The humor site did state that stories about Barron Trump will still be allowed, since he is the only Trump that doesn’t lie like shit, or require an immediate mental evaluation to enter psychiatric therapy.

iNews has confirmed that the chief administrator of Ersatz Satire, Domingo Alvin Bayonet, has instructed his writers to start making up stories about Republican assholes like Ted Cruz, Jim Jordan, the My Pillow prick, Michael Lindell, Laura Ingraham, and the biggest asshole of all Sean “Flintstone” Hannity.

Meanwhile, Trump’s BFF, North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, has informed his country’s two satire sites, Rice World and Yellow Chopsticks, that, if any of their writers write a negative story about his orange-colored boyfriend, Donaldo, he will have the writer arrested, incarcerated, and made to listen to Kanye West songs 24-hours a day.

Kimmy, as #45 calls him, said that, after listening to West the Pest 24/7 for one week, he will then have four pregnant scorpions put in the writer's mouth and the mouth will be duct taped shut.