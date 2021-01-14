Barron Trump To Write a Tell-All Book About His Daddy, President Trump

WASHINGTON, D.C. – (Satire News) – Boom Boom News has declared that there is no one on the face of the earth who knows President Trump better than his youngest son, Barron Billy Trump.

So it makes perfect sense for Barron to write a tell-all book about his father. Little Trump pointed out that he knows some highly explicit things concerning his daddy and lots of sexy-ass women, that no-one knows.

Chipper Caruso, with BBN, talked with Barron’s nanny, who told him that little Barron has been extremely depressed for the past four years.

She said that he only has one friend, from North Korea, and he doesn’t speak a word of English.

The nanny stated that the two boys just sit in Barron’s room and watch reruns of the old television shows, “The Brady Bunch”, “Gilligan’s Island”, and “The Housewives of Intercourse, Pennsylvania”.

She also disclosed that Barron has not been allowed out of the White Folks House since October 31, when he went Trick or Treating with his big sister, Ivanka, and 13 Secret Service agents.

When asked what he wants to be when he grows up, little Barronito, as the First Lady calls him, replied that he wants to play basketball for his all-time favorite player, LeBron James’ team the Los Angeles Lakers.