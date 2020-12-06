Connecticut Is Getting Into The Cocaine Business

Funny story written by Abel Rodriguez

Sunday, 6 December 2020

image for Connecticut Is Getting Into The Cocaine Business
Connecticut Governor Lamont told the news media that cocaine will bring in $47 million per year into the state treasury.

HARTFORD – (Satire News) – After much controversy, the state of Connecticut has finally informed the media that it has voted to legalize cocaine by a vote of 74 to 7, with 19 abstaining.

Senator Kingston P. Riffkit, 84, told Boom Boom News that, after doing lots of research on the financial aspects of legalizing the Colombian white powder, he was thrilled to learn that it would bring in a little over $47 million a year into the state’s coffers.

When told that dozens of drug cartels in Colombia, Guatemala, and Australia are extremely upset, he simply remarked that they could just take their “snow” and peddle it in New Jersey, New York, and Newfoundland.

He then proudly said that the state will receive some much-needed business revenue, which they will use to repair the swimming pool in the state capital, plant thousands of Ukrainian Pistachio trees, and pay off the $23 million loan that the state received from Jeff Bezos last year.

Connecticut Governor Ned “The Dude” Lamont informed the news media that he will be having eight cocaine distribution centers set up throughout the state. He divulged that seven of the centers will have drive-thru lanes.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Do you dream of being a comedy news writer? Click here to be a writer!

Rate this story
Thank you for your rating!
Join the mailing list
Comedy spoof news topics
CocaineConnecticutDrug CartelsJeff Bezos

Go to top
readers are online right now!
Globey, The Spoof's mascot

We use cookies to give you the best experience, this includes cookies from third party websites and advertisers.

Continue ? Find out more