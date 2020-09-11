Jon Gosselin of Jon and Kate Plus 8, Denies That He is Physically Involved With Miley Cyrus

WYOMISSING, Pennsylvania – (Celebrity Satire) - The former star of the TLC reality show “Jon and Kate Plus 8”, is denying that he and singer Miley Cyrus are an item.

Jon Gosselin, 43, ex-husband of Aerosmith’s Stephen Tyler’s ex-girlfriend, Kate Gosselin, told TMZ that he has no idea where that rumor came from.

He then added that he thinks that it might have possibly come from Miley Cyrus herself, who loves being in the spotlight more than Trump loves lying.

Jon said that he wouldn’t mind hooking up with Miley, except for the fact that she has been passed around more times than a prison salt shaker.

When Miley was asked by TMZ to comment on Jon Gosselin’s statement regarding her, she took a long deep puff from her dobbie and asked, “And just who the shit is this Jon Gosselin dude anyway?”