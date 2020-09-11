Jon Gosselin of Jon and Kate Plus 8, Denies That He is Physically Involved With Miley Cyrus

Funny story written by Fannin Fabriano

Friday, 11 September 2020

image for Jon Gosselin of Jon and Kate Plus 8, Denies That He is Physically Involved With Miley Cyrus
Kate Gosselin is reportedly still devastated at having been dumped by Stephen Tyler of Aerosmith.

WYOMISSING, Pennsylvania – (Celebrity Satire) - The former star of the TLC reality show “Jon and Kate Plus 8”, is denying that he and singer Miley Cyrus are an item.

Jon Gosselin, 43, ex-husband of Aerosmith’s Stephen Tyler’s ex-girlfriend, Kate Gosselin, told TMZ that he has no idea where that rumor came from.

He then added that he thinks that it might have possibly come from Miley Cyrus herself, who loves being in the spotlight more than Trump loves lying.

Jon said that he wouldn’t mind hooking up with Miley, except for the fact that she has been passed around more times than a prison salt shaker.

When Miley was asked by TMZ to comment on Jon Gosselin’s statement regarding her, she took a long deep puff from her dobbie and asked, “And just who the shit is this Jon Gosselin dude anyway?”

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Do you dream of being a comedy news writer? Click here to be a writer!

Rate this story
Thank you for your rating!
Join the mailing list
Comedy spoof news topics
Jon and Kate Plus 8Jon GosselinKate GosselinMiley Cyrus

Go to top
readers are online right now!
Globey, The Spoof's mascot

We use cookies to give you the best experience, this includes cookies from third party websites and advertisers.

Continue ? Find out more