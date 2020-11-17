Aerosmith’s Lead Singer Steven Tyler Is Very Concerned About Not Being Able to Hit E Sharps Anymore

BOSTON – (Celebrity Satire) – Steven Tyler, singer for Aerosmith, recently admitted to Bravo's Andy Cohen that he is extremely concerned about his singing future.

The Aerosmith frontman has said that, just within the past few weeks, he has noticed he is having a very hard time hitting E Sharp notes.

He revealed that he can still hit the D Sharps and the C Sharps with ease, but, for some reason, the damned E Sharps are giving his vocal cords hell.

Tyler said he went to a ear, nose, and throat specialist, who told him that it just might be that he is starting to go through male menopause.

Several of Tyler’s Aerosmith bandmates have noticed that he has been having some horrible mood swings.

The drummer even mentioned that Steven has become an incessant nag, and has even started crying like a bitch, when he watches Hallmark Channel Christmas movies.