Aerosmith’s Lead Singer Steven Tyler Is Very Concerned About Not Being Able to Hit E Sharps Anymore

Funny story written by Abel Rodriguez

Tuesday, 17 November 2020

image for Aerosmith’s Lead Singer Steven Tyler Is Very Concerned About Not Being Able to Hit E Sharps Anymore
A microphone

BOSTON – (Celebrity Satire) – Steven Tyler, singer for Aerosmith, recently admitted to Bravo's Andy Cohen that he is extremely concerned about his singing future.

The Aerosmith frontman has said that, just within the past few weeks, he has noticed he is having a very hard time hitting E Sharp notes.

He revealed that he can still hit the D Sharps and the C Sharps with ease, but, for some reason, the damned E Sharps are giving his vocal cords hell.

Tyler said he went to a ear, nose, and throat specialist, who told him that it just might be that he is starting to go through male menopause.

Several of Tyler’s Aerosmith bandmates have noticed that he has been having some horrible mood swings.

The drummer even mentioned that Steven has become an incessant nag, and has even started crying like a bitch, when he watches Hallmark Channel Christmas movies.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Do you dream of being a comedy news writer? Click here to be a writer!

Rate this story
Thank you for your rating!
Join the mailing list
Comedy spoof news topics
AerosmithMusic




Mailing List

Get Spoof News in your email inbox!

Subscribe…
Go to top
readers are online right now!
Globey, The Spoof's mascot

We use cookies to give you the best experience, this includes cookies from third party websites and advertisers.

Continue ? Find out more