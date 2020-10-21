You Don't Hear Anything About Elvis Presley These Days

It's funny how, during the 1950s, 1960s, and some of the 1970s, the name of Elvis Presley was never far from anyone's lips. The singer and actor was inescapable. He recorded countless singles and albums, sang to packed houses everywhere he went, and still had time to star in movies, without seeming to 'burn out'. He was tireless.

For a while now, however, the name of Elvis Aaron Presley seems to have been forgotten, and nobody is talking about him anymore.

What could have caused this drastic turnaround in fortune for the once-adored heart-throb? How could a man who was so astonishingly popular for decades during the middle of the 20th-century, so completely drop out of the public eye as Elvis has done?

It defies belief!

Presley's disappearance from 'the scene' just goes to show how fickle the world of entertainment can be. Having sold millions of records during his period of popularity, and starred in countless Hollywood blockbusters, as well as becoming a worldwide sensation with his slick dance moves and fresh-faced boy-next-door handsome looks, it might have been imagined that the lad from Tupelo, Mississippi would have been around forever, to wallow in his success.

Sadly, this has not been the case.

Fans of the singer still gather outside his Graceland home every morning, in order to try to catch a glimpse of him, but nobody has managed this for longer than anyone can remember, and it now seems likely that the King of Rock 'n' Roll may well have disappeared forever.