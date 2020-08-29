President Trump’s Campaign Has Been Fined For Illegally Using The Song “Hallelujah” at the RNC Convention at the White House

WASHINGTON, D.C. – (Satire News) - Representatives for ASCAP have just announced that President Trump’s campaign has just been fined $2 million for not securing the rights to use Leonard Cohen’s song “Hallelujah” at the RNC White House closing festivities.

Celebrity Globe asked the President for a comment; Trump replied that he is the President, and can do whatever the eff he wants.

He then, in his patented Trumpesque style, remarked that it’s just a simple song, and it’s not like he had sex with the wife of one of his staff members, for goodness sakes.

Celebrity Glove points out that this is not the first time that Trump has taken it upon himself to use songs without getting permission from the owners.

POTUS has used Neil Young’s “Cowgirl in the Sand” without permission on at least half a dozen occasions.

The President has also used the song “Tequila” by the Champs without permission, and most recently he used Katy Perry’s hit song, “I Kissed a Girl and I Liked It”.

Meanwhile, Beyonce has joined in a copyright infringement class action lawsuit against Trump with the Rolling Stones, Celine Dion, Neil Young, the Quesadilla Sisters Band, and Boy George.