Man accessed The Spoof merely to see if he had any messages

A frequent contributor to the satirical news website, The Spoof, has admitted that he accessed his account this evening merely to see if he had any messages from his fans, without the slightest thought of writing a story, but got 'sucked-in' anyway, and wrote one.

The unnamed writer logged-on at around 8:30 pm, keen to see if he had any congratulatory messages from the hordes of fans who regularly write to him to tell him how good he is.

This time, however, disappointment was the order of the day, as there was not a single unread message in his inbox, despite his not having been on the site for at least two weeks.

"I don't check in every day," he said, "but I thought I might have had something from an admirer. The fact that there weren't any messages whatsoever, was a little disconcerting, I must admit. It's possible they are all busy doing essential work."

Crestfallen, he decided to rid himself of the negative vibe, and, in no time at all, had written a throwaway submission that might, if he's lucky, attract in the region of 200 readers.

Once finished, he posted it and logged out of his account, went for a shower, and then got in bed, as he has to be up early in morning.