Trump to leave the White House through the sewage system

Trailing in the polls, it looks increasingly likely that Donald Trump will lose the upcoming presidential election.

With his fragile ego and narcissistic personality disorder, it is unlikely that Trump will be able to face the reality of losing so publicly. The entire world will be watching when he steps out of the White House for the last time.

Insiders have said that it is likely that Trump could be smuggled out of the building through the roomy sewage system. He would be wrapped in toilet paper, then placed inside a plastic waterproof poop-a-scoop, before being flushed down the wastepipe of the executive bathroom in the White House.

The sewers have been built to a specification large enough to fit a human being, because George Washington's German mistress, Helga, was fond of swimming through dung as a health treatment before she sadly died of dysentery.

So, on January 20th, don't expect Trump to hand over power gracefully. The only thing Joe Biden will need to do when he inherits the White House will be to flush the toilet.