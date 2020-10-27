Trump to leave the White House through the sewage system

Funny story written by Sir Geoffroy Cockface

Tuesday, 27 October 2020

image for Trump to leave the White House through the sewage system
Flush the turd!

Trailing in the polls, it looks increasingly likely that Donald Trump will lose the upcoming presidential election.

With his fragile ego and narcissistic personality disorder, it is unlikely that Trump will be able to face the reality of losing so publicly. The entire world will be watching when he steps out of the White House for the last time.

Insiders have said that it is likely that Trump could be smuggled out of the building through the roomy sewage system. He would be wrapped in toilet paper, then placed inside a plastic waterproof poop-a-scoop, before being flushed down the wastepipe of the executive bathroom in the White House.

The sewers have been built to a specification large enough to fit a human being, because George Washington's German mistress, Helga, was fond of swimming through dung as a health treatment before she sadly died of dysentery.

So, on January 20th, don't expect Trump to hand over power gracefully. The only thing Joe Biden will need to do when he inherits the White House will be to flush the toilet.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Do you dream of being a comedy news writer? Click here to be a writer!

Rate this story
Thank you for your rating!
Join the mailing list
Comedy spoof news topics
Donald TrumpPlumbingWhite House

Go to top
readers are online right now!
Globey, The Spoof's mascot

We use cookies to give you the best experience, this includes cookies from third party websites and advertisers.

Continue ? Find out more