Is Trump Liable If Supremacists Injure Biden Voters?

The ghost of Ruth Bader Ginsburg was asked whether she thought if one of the Proud Boys, or a member of the Boogaloo Boys, or any other white supremacists supporters of Trump, were to kill or injure a voter while attempting to cast their Biden vote, would Donald Trump be held liable?

“Smack easy to answer. Yes! You bet your life he’ll be liable and held accountable. He told them to stand down but also to stand-by. That’s a battle cry to mobilize against his opponent’s voter. He could be fined, sent to jail, wear an orange jumpsuit, and all that jazz. He bought it. Now he can own it."

Seems like Rupert Murdoch would sell lots and lots of newspapers, not to mention aquire additional sponsors for his television networks. Trump is encouraging violence during the voting process. Trump could go to jail, but he’s a moneymaker for Fox News. Trump is their Golden Goose.

Hearing that analysis, a Trump family member, who wishes to remain anonymous, questioned whether any financial penalties would come out of the Trump family, or if penalties would be paid through some kind of White House, Republican fund.

Attorney General William Barr was reached during his weekly tango lesson, and questioned as he was whirled around by his dance partner into an arrastre, then a barred step.

“Nah. I’ll see to it that Health And Human Services pay any penalties, and he won't go to the slammer. But this might be a good time to open the Moscow Trump Tower!”

Read more by this author: