Republicans Say: Sleepy Joe Will Destroy The American Way Of Life?

What? Former Vice President Joseph Biden will destroy the American way of life? Sleepy Joe? Amtrak Joe?

Look again. The American Democracy has already been shattered by Trump and his better half Attorney General William Barr.

It started even before Trump got shoehorned into the White House.

U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell of Kentucky began the destruction of the American way of life. Mitch did the Tango on American democracy when he would not allow President Obama’s nominee for the Supreme Court, Justice Merrick Garland, to go before the Senate for a vote.

“A president can’t nominate someone to the Supreme Court in the last six months of office.”

Not true, but Mitch pulled that rule out of his ear, and he waited for Trump to get into office. Justice Neil Gorsuch received the lifetime appointment instead.

Asked today whether the same rule would now apply to Donald Trump, McConnell, with a grin said, “No.”

There went the American way of life, executed by Mitch McConnell, the Senator from Kentucky, a state with a population of 4.6 million, and voted into office by less than 2 million votes.

Ain’t fair to accuse Sleepy Joe of going to destroy the American way of life. Mitch started it, and Trump is nailing the coffin shut.

But like James Stewart in the film Destry Rides Again, Sleepy Joe will save this American experience.

Start holding your breath!

