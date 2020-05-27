LOS ANGELES – The popular pop singer has told The Hollywood Gazette-Globe newspaper that she is starting to feel highly depressed, extremely claustrophobic, and erotically horny due to sheltering-in-place.

Lovato said that she has been working on a 22,000-piece puzzle of the planet Jupiter.

She commented that she will occasionally go into the kitchen to get a Jellyfish and Avocado sandwich, an Oreo cookie, or some pork skins, and then run back to the sanctuary of her bedroom, where she likes to watch reruns of "Leave It To Beaver".

The songstress has recently won battles against depression, alcohol, drugs, food, and a very strong uncontrollable desire to constantly fondle her breasts.

Demi’s maid said that the 27-year-old has decided to use the self-isolating time to teach herself Amazonian, Yiddish, and Swahili.