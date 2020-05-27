Demi Lovato Says Self-Isolating is Making Her Feel Depressed, Claustrophobic, and Horny

Written by Abel Rodriguez

Wednesday, 27 May 2020

image for Demi Lovato Says Self-Isolating is Making Her Feel Depressed, Claustrophobic, and Horny
Demi recently revealed to Howard Stern in a phone call that she has a girl crush on Melania Trump.

LOS ANGELES – The popular pop singer has told The Hollywood Gazette-Globe newspaper that she is starting to feel highly depressed, extremely claustrophobic, and erotically horny due to sheltering-in-place.

Lovato said that she has been working on a 22,000-piece puzzle of the planet Jupiter.

She commented that she will occasionally go into the kitchen to get a Jellyfish and Avocado sandwich, an Oreo cookie, or some pork skins, and then run back to the sanctuary of her bedroom, where she likes to watch reruns of "Leave It To Beaver".

The songstress has recently won battles against depression, alcohol, drugs, food, and a very strong uncontrollable desire to constantly fondle her breasts.

Demi’s maid said that the 27-year-old has decided to use the self-isolating time to teach herself Amazonian, Yiddish, and Swahili.

The story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

