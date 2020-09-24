Tom Bergeron, Who Was Fired From Dancing With The Stars, Says He Doesn't Like The New Host Tyra Banks

Funny story written by Abel Rodriguez

Thursday, 24 September 2020

image for Tom Bergeron, Who Was Fired From Dancing With The Stars, Says He Doesn't Like The New Host Tyra Banks
Tom was fired for getting into a fist fight with DWTS judge Len Goodman.

EL SEGUNDO, California – (Celebrity Satire) - Ex-host of Dancing With The Stars, Tom Bergeron, spoke with a reporter with iRumors from his El Segundo beach house.

Tom told Vodka Vermicelli he regrets having gotten into a physical altercation with DWTS English judge, Len Goodman, who is 76.

Bergeron did want to point out that Len is a black belt, as well as a former United States army Green Beret, who fought in Vietnam.

Goodman’s former commander, Captain Sherwood F. Westwego, once said that Lenny, who is a ballroom champion, just had a unique way of being able to dance around bullets and flame throwers.

Bergeron was asked what he thought of the new DWTS host, Tyra Banks.

He took a big sip out of his bottle of Johnny Walker Red, and said that the 46-year-old overdressed, make-up-obsessed woman is not that impressive.

He remarked that she does not know how to tell jokes; even simple knock-knock jokes.

Bergeron said that, yes, she has bigger eyes than him, and she is a whole lot sexier, but she is making it all about herself, and the dancers and the judges are secondary.

Judge Carrie Ann Inaba said that Banks told the three judges to keep their dance comments to a minimum of 17 words.

Meanwhile, Bergeron said he’s been approached by the producers of the reality show “Housewives of Intercourse, Pennsylvania” about making a guest appearance.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Comedy spoof news topics
Carrie Ann InabaDancing with the StarsTom BergeronTyra Banks

