Dancing With The Stars Eliminates This Season's First Couple

HOLLYWOOD – (Satire News) – DWTS is now into its 29th season of foot-stompin’, hip-shakin’, and butt-bouncing dancing.

The season’s first couple to be eliminated was former NBA star Charles Oakley and British dancer Emma Slater. After the show, Oakley apologized to Emma for the flagrant foul he committed during their dance number.

Gone is the long-time host Tom Bergeron, who was reportedly fired after getting into a fistfight with British judge, Len "The Grouch" Goodman.

ABC News reports that Bergeron allegedly made fun of Len’s British accent, and Len hit him in the face with a crumpet.

Also gone is the audience. But ABC has added canned cheering, yelling, giggling, and even booing. Is there really anything cheesier than canned booing?

New DWTS host Tyra Banks runs the show, and she is not shy about asking the contestants very personal, intimate questions.

She asked Anne Heche about her former love affair with Ellen DeGeneres.

Banks, who looks like she could be a Kardashian, then asked gay judge, Bruno Tonioli, if he still wears women’s underwear.

The flamboyant Tyra even had the ovaries to ask DWTS professional dancer Artem Chigvintsev if his and his fiancé WWE wrestler Nikki Bella’s foreplay involves her getting him in a scissors hold.

Artem shot her the finger, and the hostess quickly went to a commercial.