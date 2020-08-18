EastEnders Actor Considering Leaving Show To Avoid Becoming Typecast

Becoming associated with one particular acting role and being unable to escape it, is every actor's worst fear, and the start of a long, narrow road that leads inevitably to oblivion.

That's the grim prospect now being faced by the long-time EastEnders actor, Steve McFadden, who has played the Phil Mitchell character since 1990.

It's a lifetime, says Steve.

"Well, I love playing Phil, of course, but there's the distinct possibility lurking in the background that, appearing three times a week on primetime TV, as a perpetually threatening, sinister, and violent bully, will leave an impression on the viewing public that's hard to shake off."

Steve says that it was the departure from the show of his on-screen brother Grant, played by Ross Kemp, that first made him think about leaving.

"Even off the set, I used to call him 'Grant', and I think it annoyed him a bit."

McFadden said:

"I was lucky to get into EastEnders, and I've loved being an East End garage mechanic who likes to shove Ian Beale's head down various toilets, and who speaks in a voice that sounds as if he's been gargling with gravel, but there's more to me than that."

He says he envisages a wider audience.

"I feel I missed the boat. If I'd been available at the time, I could have had all the roles Jason Statham's had. Many people think he modelled himself on me , or rather, Phil, so I think the way to bigger and better things for me is definitely there."

McFadden says he sees himself as a serious actor.

"I see myself in the same kind of roles as Hugh Grant, Sean Connery, or Benebatch Cumberdict, or whatever izznaymizz," he said, slipping inadvertently into his Phil role.

"Iss jas samfin arm considrin," he said.