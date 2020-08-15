Donald Trump Is Terrified Of Prison

According to Donald Trump’s former personal attorney, Michael Cohen, Donald Trump is terrified of going to prison. No way can he raise a plea for leniency due to bone spurs. That ship has sailed and sunk.

Trump can't tweet his way out of prison, and Fox News can’t bail him out. As for Attorney General William Barr, he may have legal problems of his own.

Voter fraud or denying citizens their Constitutional right to vote might be Trump's final crime. Or, as former president Barack Obama said, “Trump is trying to knee-cap the election.”

Ouch! The winner of a Nobel Peace Prize and Harvard graduate using mob talk?

Postmaster General Louis DeJoy, a crony of Donald Trump appointed in May 2020, is having street-corner mailboxes removed and trucked away.

What?

Louis DeJoy is also destroying postal equipment worth millions at distribution centers. The Postmaster General is working in every way to sabotage the election. He may also face prison time.

So, if voting by mail isn’t going to happen, why not have a spelling bee instead between Biden and Trump?

The candidate who can spell a thousand words first correctly wins the election and the White House.

Enough tickets and television time could be sold for that show to balance the budget, forgive student loans, and provide health care for everyone.

Biden and Trump can only be prompted by their Vice President candidates.

Don't you just know Kamala Harris is a good speller and can spell everything, including the word everything, which is doubtful for Trump?

Michael Cohen writes, in his new book, Disloyal: The True Story of Michael Cohen, (to be published just before election day), that he knows where all of Trump's bodies are buried.

It’s doubtful there are any real dead bodies buried around Manhattan that Donald Trump has murdered. Hopefully, Michael Cohen is speaking metaphorically.

Metaphorically! Now there’s a word Trump can’t spell.

