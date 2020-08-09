The Hip Hop Queen Nicki Minaj Denies That She is Feuding with Rapper, Lil Wayne

QUEENS, New York – (Music Satire) - The Queen of hip hop has told the music media that reports coming out of Queens about her feuding with Lil Wayne are completely without basis.

Minaj said that the two did have a little bit of a tiff after he decided not to let her sing backup on his recently released single “Hey Bitch If Your Booty Was Gold, We Could Effen Buy Massachusetts."

Nicki, who is known as the “Queen of Queens”, added that she did tell the "Lil Nawlins Ninja" that, if he gets one more tattoo, nobody will be able to tell he’s black.

The New York Times reported that comedian Lola LaPalooza recently asked Minaj if it was true that she rents out her humongous booty as a drink table.

La Minaj exploded, and had to be restrained by a security guard, a Coney Island hot dog vendor, and two prostitutes.

Meanwhile, Nicki and Lil Wayne have just been signed to perform for six nightly shows at Brooklyn's famed Club Yo Bro.