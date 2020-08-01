Christmas For Putin From Donald Trump

Similar to the Mel Brooks song Springtime For Hitler, Donald Trump is singing Christmas For Putin, by withdrawing 12,000 US troops from Germany, stationed there as part of the NATO Alliance. NATO, forever a pain in the neck for Putin, sort of prevented Putin from expanding to the old Soviet Union. Without the 12,000 US troops, NATO will be weakened.

Donald Trump, who is looking more like Mussolini than Hitler, insists he ordered the withdrawal not for Putin, but because of Germany.

1 - They speak in German.

2 - Germany hasn’t paid their bills.

3 - The Prime Minister of Germany is a woman.

4 - And Trump can’t spell schnitzel.

Homewives in the suburbs believe otherwise. Those suburban housewives throughout the United States believe Christmas For Putin is because of the Moscow Ritz-Carlton pee video taken in the Presidential Suite during Trump’s stay in the same suite before he became president.

Housewives say, “Pee happened, and not in the ass gasket.”

Oh, dear!

Professional women, however, were more direct. “The piss video happened in the bedroom, on the mattress, with Trump playing cupid.”

Double, oh, dear!

For his part, Vladimir Putin is doing cartwheels. Trump is the first American television personality, who had low ratings (so weak he was about to be canceled) that Putin managed to get elected by way of election meddling and pee.

Putin could never have managed the same deals with Hillary Clinton in the White House. But not to worry. The 12,000 troops will make a U-turn and be back in Germany when Joe Biden is President of the United States.

Biden can spell schnitzel.

