FBI Releases KKK Surveillance Blooper Video

Saturday, 1 August 2020

This morning, the FBI has released a video compiling some of the wackiest bloopers from their surveillance of the Ku Klux Klan.

Highlights include Grand Dragon Willis “Scooter” Russell tripping on his robe, the Klan mistakenly burning a cross on the lawn of Bull Connor, and David Duke accidentally affixing a mezuzah to his house. The tape is narrated by former FBI directors James Comey and Morgan Freeman.

Expectations are high that this will outsell their previous Bloopers tapes pulled from surveillance of the Socialist Workers Party, Martin Luther King Jr and the Iowa Egg Council. It will be available in VHS, Beta and Laser Disc.

