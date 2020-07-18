Kanye West Has a New Presidential Slogan That is Going To Piss Off Millions and Millions of Blacks

Written by Fannin Fabriano

Saturday, 18 July 2020

image for Kanye West Has a New Presidential Slogan That is Going To Piss Off Millions and Millions of Blacks
Kanye told his bodyguard that if he was not married, he would hit on Ivanka Trump.

WEST HOLLYWOOD – The black rap singer who has decided to run for the highest office in the land, has just told the political media that he has come up with a brand new fantastical, award-winning slogan.

Many look at Kanye, as the black version of Donald Trump; arrogant, sarcastic, self-centered, egotistical, and addicted to McDonalds Big Mac Burgers.

West, who is married to underwear model and soon-to-be attorney Kim Kardashian, said that he used to like Trump, but now he hates him more than he hates ingrown beard hair.

Kanye, whose name is Botswanian, and means 'warrior with a limp spear’ says his new presidential slogan will be “Rich Black Lives Matter.”

He says that unlike Trump’s slogan, which is on a red cap, his will be put on millions and millions of black durags for all the bruthas and sistas.

Mr. Kardashian, as many call him, also said that he will be handing out little M&M-filled plastic watermelons with the slogan “Kanye – The New and Improved Black POTUS.”

The story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Do you dream of being a comedy news writer? Click here to be a writer!

Rate this story
Thank you for your rating!
Join the mailing list
Spoof news topics
Campaign slogansKanye WestKim KardashianPresident

Go to top
readers are online right now!
Globey, The Spoof's mascot

We use cookies to give you the best experience, this includes cookies from third party websites and advertisers.

Continue ? Find out more