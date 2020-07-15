Man claims spoof writers are using fake names

A writer on a satirical news website called The Spoof has said that its writers are using names which are obviously not their own.

Harold Meaner has been a sometime contributor to the site since 2007, but says that, unlike himself, others are being dishonest and pretending to be someone they're not.

"Take that Dewani Unhatched," he said. "That's clearly a made-up name."

Meaner also thinks that 'Dr. Billingsgate' isn't really a doctor, and that 'Sir Geoffroy Cockface' probably isn't genuine.

"For pity's sake! Everyone knows it's Geoffrey, not Geoffroy!"

Of another, 'Monkey Woods', he had this to say, "Whoever heard of someone being named after an animal? It's just fake news!"

Of two others, the Mexican, Able Rodriquez, and the Italian, Fannin Fabriano, he said, "These two are notable exceptions. They are who they say they are. I know this after analyzing their writing. Despite their very good standard of English, it's still just noticeable that it is not their first language."