Writer Has Day Off From Writing Meaningless Stories

A man who recently became so fed up of reading bland, humorless stories on a satirical news website to which he contributes, that he decided to inundate it with tripe of his own, along the same lines, has taken a day off today.

Harold Meaner, an infrequent writer but avid reader at The Spoof, says he endured as much as he could stand of the "worthless, pappy fayre" that has being served up by those who seem more interested in rising to the top of the site's points chart than writing something genuinely funny.

He claims that the result has been a daily churning-out of tame and lame material about already-ridiculous figures from the real world of news.

He said, "Weak and uninteresting childish tales of 'what Donald Trump did today' or other such effluence concerning minor celebrities, combined with some insults and a few provocative pieces of clothing that might appeal to the depraved, have become the accepted norm at the site."

He went on to say that he had elected to take a rest today, and relax, but would, no doubt, be back again tomorrow.