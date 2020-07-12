What do Donald Trump and Donald Duck have in common besides their first name? For starters, neither speaks English. It's more of a gibberish; lots of noise and no substance. The sound is usually a complaint about something. And there is a lot of self-aggrandizement.

They both like red ties and wear funny hats, and they talk using their hands a lot, which should be impossible because ducks have wings.

So Donald Trump wore a black mask when he visited wounded veterans at Walter Reed hospital. Stop the presses! History is made. Seven months too late, and over one hundred thousand U.S. coronavirus dead, but finally he did it.

Amazing that the mask was black.

Sister does his homework, the SAT exam lie, bone spurs, the lie about tax returns, locks children in cages, dismantled the Obama NSC Pandemic Unit a year before coronavirus, ignores Russian bounty money for killed American soldiers, but pardons a convicted felon.

Donald Duck is not such a silly duck, after all. As a matter of fact, Trump is giving the name Donald a negative reputation.

Man steps into quicksand, "Oh yeah, that's a Donald.

Man brags about having a very high IQ, "A Donald statement."

And you'll just know it's about Trump and not the Duck. However, the Duck can be outlandish.

The elegant Robert Mueller wrote in an oped that a jury convicted Roger Stone of obstruction of justice in a congressional investigation. Mueller went on to write that Stone tampered with a witness, and gave five counts of false statements. Finally, Donald Trump commuted Stone's sentence, and Stone won't go to prison. But Stone's conviction still stands.

And what did Roger Stone say? "I didn't rat out Donald Trump."

Donald Duck might be changing his first name soon. And Donald Trump will continue quacking.

Read more by this author: