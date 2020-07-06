The Miss Massachusetts Beauty Pageant Has Been Cancelled When It’s Discovered 3 of The Contestants Have MAGA Tattoos

Written by Fannin Fabriano

Monday, 6 July 2020

Three of these women with MAGA tattoos caused the beauty pageant to be cancelled.

BOSTON, Massachusetts – The officials with the Miss Massachusetts Beauty Pageant regret that they are having to cancel this year’s state beauty contest.

Pageant director, Meryl "Gams" Kinderhook, 46, informed the media that, during the all-nude body inspection, a pageant violation was discovered.

It was learned that three of the entrants had MAGA tattoos on certain intimate parts of their bodies.

Pageant Policy T-394-02 clearly states that contestants are not to have any type of political statement anywhere on their body.

One of the girls, Miss Walpole, began crying like she’d been knocked down by a stampeding buffalo.

She told the director that she would gladly take a black magic marker and cover up her MAGA Rocks tattoo.

The director said that it was too late, but informed her that if she has the illegal tattoo removed from her bikini line, she can enter the 2021 pageant.

The story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

