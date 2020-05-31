Badger Sandpaper release new album

New Noise-Folk band, Badger Sandpaper, will release their debut album 'Jesus, Alvin, will you stop asking if we are nearly there yet?' tomorrow with a zoom meeting.

The album, which blends the industrial rhythms of a cement mixer, gregorian chants, toy piano, and the sound of a Cactus being repeatedly dropped, will be nothing like anyone has ever heard before.

The duo of Alex and Dan, who have never met in real life, was put together during Lockdown, when Alex answered Dan's ad looking for an 'Experimental Sonic explorer. Own recording equipment and a love for strange sounds essential'.

The album will be released on Amazon for the knockdown price of £7.99. We don't anticipate there being much in the way of demand for it though.