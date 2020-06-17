How many more series of this are there?

A woman who agreed to watch all of the series of her potential new partner's favourite series, forgot to ask which series it was.

'He seemed quite the young man about town,' said local barmaid, Tracey Brassingthwaite, 'so I thought it might be one of those cutting-edge real crime series that everyone is talking about, or some glacial Scandi Noir that would depress the hell out of me, but only last for 6 hours, like my last relationship - the less said about Brian, the better - but when he told me there were twenty six series, I thought this better be good. It isn't. The storylines are always the same, it is sexist, misogynistic, and there is no character development at all. I hear that it, Last of the Summer Wine, was quite popular in the 1980s, on Sunday Nights.'

The potential love interest said: 'I was not sure how many series there were, but if she watches them all, at least it will show she is keen.'