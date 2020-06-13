Sofia Vergara Denies That She Is Having Breast Reduction Surgery

Written by Abel Rodriguez

Saturday, 13 June 2020

image for Sofia Vergara Denies That She Is Having Breast Reduction Surgery
Sofia has just developed a line of her own perfume named, Eau de La Vergara Perfume.

HOLLYWOOD – The gorgeously sexy Colombian bombshell, Sofia Vergara, has stated that, contrary to rumors, that have been put out by the White House, she is not planning on getting a breast reduction.

Vergara, who starred in the sit-com “Modern Family” for 11 years, says that her puppies are 100% real, and to reduce them surgically would be a crime in her South American country punishable by 8-months imprisonment in a lesbionic prison.

The 34-DD breasted Sofia pointed out that when "The Mar-a-Lago Liar" recently commented during a White House press conference that her tatas were fake, he must have been high on Big Macs, Chicken McNuggets, or a bad batch of Djibouti Draconian Marching Dust.

Sofia commented that she will soon begin shooting her new reality show on Bravo called, “Sofia & Her Stunning Gazongas”.

The show will be sponsored by The Tio Tino Taco Trucks of Texas, Lowenbrau Beer, and La Muchacha Bonita Condoms.

The story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

