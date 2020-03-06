Katy Perry Reveals A Big Secret

Written by Fannin Fabriano

Friday, 6 March 2020

image for Katy Perry Reveals A Big Secret
Katy quipped that she is going to be the best mother in the history of mothers.

MILWAUKEE, Wisconsin – Pop star Katy Perry performed to a standing-room-only audience at Milwaukee’s Beer Suds Arena.

After doing an hour-and-twenty-minute show, she told the audience that she had some good news. “Trump has been kidnapped?” One of her fans yelled out. “No, the ‘The Tweet Creep’ is too smart, too quick, and too orange to be kidnapped.”

Another voice shouted out “Sean Hannity has been fired?” Katy shook her head, and replied, “Ah no, ‘fraid not. Old ‘Lyin 'Mouth‘ Hannity is still the darling diva of Fox News.”

Katy, who was wearing a rainbow-colored halter top and tight white short shorts said that she is pregnant with fiancé, Orlando Bloom’s, baby. She paused, and said, “Well, actually, I am pregnant with Orlando’s twins.”

“How pregnant are you?” someone screamed out. And Perry yelled back “I am totally pregnant.” She then explained that her doctor told her just this morning that she was actually six days pregnant.

IN CLOSING – Katy was asked by Ryan Seacrest if she had picked out any names yet. She said, “Dude, I’ve only been pregnant for six days and I am going to need two names.” Ryan told her that since she loves nursery rhymes how about the names Eeny Meeny and Miny Moe.

The story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

