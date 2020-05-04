American Idol is Now Down to the Top 10 Singers

HOLLYWOOD – Tahiti Zeppelin, with Hollywood Hors D’oeuvres, reported that the very pregnant Katy Perry appeared on American Idol dressed as a roll of toilet paper.

She pointed out that Ryan Seacrest, Luke Bryan, and Lionel Richie all quickly fired off their toilet paper jokes.

Seacrest commented that Katy never looked cleaner. Luke said she needed to wipe that silly grin off her face.

And Lionel simply said that Katy, who was in her kitchen baking buttermilk biscuits, was literally rolling in the dough.

The singers all sang from the privacy of their own homes, apartments, and double-wide trailers.

The first singer, who was chosen to enter the Top 10, was Othello Duzzler, who was born in Barnstaple, England, but moved to Harlem when he was just 12 hours old.

He was followed by Julia Maria Gargoyle, from the Bronx, who sang a song by the Village People called “We’re All Riding ‘Old Paint’ Sidesaddle.”

Josiah Webweiser, who can speak six different languages, including Amish, sang his song while wearing a New Orleans Saints football helmet.

Left coast native, Graciela Larkworthy, sang her song, “Layla” while wearing a Playboy bunny outfit, complete with the fuzzy tail.

Jonathan East smiled from head to toe, as he sang an old Marx Brothers tune called “Is That a Derringer in Your Pants Pocket or Are You Just Kinda Glad To See Me?”

Sonia Jamesville accompanied herself on the tuba, as she sang an old Peruvian wedding march song, that was written by an old Bolivian wedding singer.

Articus Gunbelt could not sing, as he had a second-degree sore throat.

But the judges decided to let him go through, because he knows over 400 really super-neat magic tricks.

Justina Samurai sang the song “In-A-Gadda-Da-Vida” while accompanied on the cowbell by her 91-year-old paternal grandfather, Buckster.

The other remaining contestants, Dylan Milkwood, Panchito Cabeza de Vaca, and Magpie Boxburger all sang their songs while wearing their official American Idol pajamas.

SIDENOTE: Singer Ling-Ling Yo-Yo, sadly was disqualified when American Idol producers learned that her look-a-like twin sister, Ding Dong Yo-Yo, was singing in her place, since Ling-Ling was vacationing down in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico with her boss.