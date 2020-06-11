Former Soap Star in fear of Pantomimes not happening this year

Martina Glossop, a former star of Emmerdale, Coronation Street and Family Affairs (she played a passing fancy for Idris Elba and won't stop banging on about it) says that she fears that this year she may not get the chance to appear in a Pantomime.

'Every year, since 1987, I have appeared in a Pantomime somewhere, and they are always a fun thing to do, but this year it looks like I may not get the chance. What will my many fans think? I don't want to let them down'.

Ms Glossop, 54, has never led a Pantomime, and is usually the backend of the Pantomime Horse. When she asked where her career was, we nearly said it's behind you, but we are not that cruel.