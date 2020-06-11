Former Soap Star in fear of Pantomimes not happening this year

Written by Ben Macnair

Thursday, 11 June 2020

image for Former Soap Star in fear of Pantomimes not happening this year
You wouldn't believe what he has done now. He has only sold the cow for some magic beans

Martina Glossop, a former star of Emmerdale, Coronation Street and Family Affairs (she played a passing fancy for Idris Elba and won't stop banging on about it) says that she fears that this year she may not get the chance to appear in a Pantomime.

'Every year, since 1987, I have appeared in a Pantomime somewhere, and they are always a fun thing to do, but this year it looks like I may not get the chance. What will my many fans think? I don't want to let them down'.

Ms Glossop, 54, has never led a Pantomime, and is usually the backend of the Pantomime Horse. When she asked where her career was, we nearly said it's behind you, but we are not that cruel.

The story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

ActorsChristmasPantomime




