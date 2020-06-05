Actor Joking Around Again

Yeah, whatever man. I just have to go and practice for my next role now, you know ET....Or is that too politically incorrect?

A famed actor - you know, the one who is the son and nephew of a few other actors, and still thinks he gets parts in shows because of his talent - has said something again, and when it didn't go the way he wanted it to, has once again proclaimed that he was only joking, like all of the other times he has done it.

The unnamed, but not too difficult to identify actor, said to anyone who would listen: 'Look, OK, I am sorry that you, in your world of wokeness and political correctness, took offence at something I said. Like the last time, I will take some time away from social media, think about my actions, and make the same mistakes as then. You know, I was in that thing? What have you done lately?'

The story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

