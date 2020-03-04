Mud 'Lonely This Christmas' To Be Re-Issued

The British glam-rock group, Mud, have announced that their record company will be re-releasing one of their biggest hit singles, 'Lonely This Christmas' later this month, before it's too late !

Mud had a string of Top-10 hits during the early 1970s, including 'Dyna-Mite', 'Tiger Feet', 'The Cat Crept In', 'The Secrets That You Keep', and 'Oh, Boy', but, with the spread of the deadly Coronavirus bearing down on communities worldwide, it was 'Lonely This Christmas' that got the nod.

The song, instantly recognisable by singer Les Gray's Elvis Presley-like crooning, topped the UK charts at Christmas 1974, and is regularly played on the radio during the festive season.

Record executives have now decided to cash in on the fact that the virus may wipe out vast swathes of the population, and that many people might, indeed, be lonely by Christmas.

A spokesman for RAK said:

"It's always been a popular song, and we hope it will provide people with something to sing along to whilst they perish."