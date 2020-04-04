Liverpool Taxi Driver Lets Passengers Know Where All The Black People Live

Liverpudlian cab driver, Barry 'BJ' Cross, a thin man with pearly unnaturally-white teeth, is providing, in his mind, an essential service to visitors to the city made famous by the Beatles, football and stolen television sets and hubcaps.

"When I pick up someone up from the airport or train station, I make it a priority to let them know where the majority of ethnics live. You know, just in case," said the soft-spoken driver.

"Asians, Blacks, Chinese, Polish...they kind of have their own areas. I feel I am just offering a service to visitors. You know, just in case."

When pressed what 'just in case' actually meant, Cross replied while nodding his head, 'You know, you know what I mean. Just in case,"