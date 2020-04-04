Liverpool Taxi Driver Lets Passengers Know Where All The Black People Live

Written by Dewani Unhatched

Saturday, 4 April 2020

image for Liverpool Taxi Driver Lets Passengers Know Where All The Black People Live
Taxis...WHITE taxis...you know...just in case

Liverpudlian cab driver, Barry 'BJ' Cross, a thin man with pearly unnaturally-white teeth, is providing, in his mind, an essential service to visitors to the city made famous by the Beatles, football and stolen television sets and hubcaps.

"When I pick up someone up from the airport or train station, I make it a priority to let them know where the majority of ethnics live. You know, just in case," said the soft-spoken driver.

"Asians, Blacks, Chinese, Polish...they kind of have their own areas. I feel I am just offering a service to visitors. You know, just in case."

When pressed what 'just in case' actually meant, Cross replied while nodding his head, 'You know, you know what I mean. Just in case,"

The story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Do you dream of being a comedy news writer? Click here to be a writer!

Rate this story
Thank you for your rating!
Join the mailing list
Spoof news topics
RacismScousersTaxi Drivers




Mailing List

Get Spoof News in your email inbox!

Subscribe…
Go to top
readers are online right now!
Globey, The Spoof's mascot

We use cookies to give you the best experience, this includes cookies from third party websites and advertisers.

Continue ? Find out more