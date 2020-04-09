Movie Buff Despondent After Finding Out Jake Gyllenhaal Is A Jew

Movie buff and racist, Chris Patterson, 45, of Newark, NJ, was crestfallen, Thursday, after discovering that one of his favorite actors is Jewish.

“I am so disappointed; it is heartbreaking to discover that an actor whose body of work I really admire is a Jew. This information has totally changed my opinion of Donnie Darko, Brokeback Mountain, Zodiac, and The Day After Tomorrow. I used to love those movies, now, meh, not so much. I honestly don't think that I can look at his work the same way again."

Patterson, though, has some consolation. "I love Dwayne Johnson, The Rock, so I am going to immerse myself in his classic movies such as Jumanji, Jumanji 2 and Baywatch."