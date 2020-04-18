Governor Cuomo Takes Trump To The Woodshed

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo took Donald Trump to the woodshed, but unlike the spanking Stormy Daniels gave Trump, this one was a Wowza. Ouch!

“I’ve said, 'Thank you' many times. Does he expect me to send him a bouquet of flowers?”

“Maybe he should get out of bed, stop watching television, and do some work.”

“He says he gave me beds and respirators? He doesn’t own them. The federal government owns them. He distributes them. That’s his job!”

Then the governor looked away, with a trace of annoyance on his brow. Where does someone as calm produce such a matter of fact cannon blast? Isn’t he afraid of the tweet that’s going to come?

On Monday, Trump announced that he would open the country. He had absolute presidential power.

Tuesday, Governor Cuomo verbalized a ten-minute lesson on presidential powers, ending with, “We do not have a king in this country, we have a president. I guess the president forgot what was in his civics class.”

Oh boy, is Cuomo going to get it! The tweet wires at the White House must be melting. Steam should be coming out of the water faucets. Everything’s going to explode!

But not so. By Thursday, Trump announced that the governors can open the economy in their states whenever they want.

Yeah, huh? What happened to the King of the United States? Did Governor Grouchy in New York back him down? It seems like the King disappeared just like the General of Coronavirus. Don’t let him near the cockpit of Air Force One.

Of course, coronavirus is too serious a situation for foolishness, and in California, under Governor Gavin Newsom, the state is managing a successful transition protecting citizens without any skirmishes with Donald Trump.

Governor Newsom recognized the threat of coronavirus in January. He acted accordingly, mobilizing the healthcare system, introducing social distancing, masks, collecting respirators and closing schools. He made certain children received school breakfasts and lunches, even though schools were closed, and most importantly, kept numbers of sick and dying down.

As for Governor Cuomo? Don't mess with New York tough.

