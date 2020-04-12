The Word is Out That Dr. Phil Will Be Fired and Dr. Fauci Will Take His Place

HOLLYWOOD – The iRumors News Agency has stated that word coming out of the left coast is that Dr. Phil will soon be shown the exit door.

INA reporter Vodka Vermicelli spoke with a network spokesperson who said that they have just decided to go in a different direction, and that direction does not include Dr. Phil.

They pointed out that, lately, he has become somewhat of a diva by insisting that his dressing room be painted in a psychiatric color scheme, and also demanding that his dressing room refrigerator be stocked with two six packs of Corona Extra Imported Beer.

The good doctor has also insisted that someone remove all of the green M&Ms from his huge candy dish that sits on top of his microwave.

When asked why, Dr. Phil made a face and replied, “Because the green ones give me anxiety attacks and, besides, they remind me of asparagus, and I do not like asparagus.”

Network officials have talked to Dr. Anthony Fauci, who said that he would be thrilled to have his own television show, and even said that he could have President Trump on as his first guest.

The network officials said that, although they know Trump has enough issues for 14 shows, they would prefer to have guests on who will not attack the audience as well as the other guests and the host.