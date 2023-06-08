Word out of the Five Guys Burgers corporate headquarters is that the franchise has just opened up their very first restaurant in the Republic of China.

The decision came after an unexpected personal request from none other than Chinese President Xi Jinping himself, who declared Five Guys as his ultimate burger destination.

President Jinping, known for his discerning palate and love for American cuisine, showered the executive powers-that-be at Five Guys with extravagant offers. In a grand gesture, he promised that the franchise would be forever exempt from paying taxes, unleashing an era of burger prosperity. But the surprises didn't end there!

As an added bonus, each Five Guys owner was granted an astounding 500 acres of prime Chinese farmland. Talk about taking farm-to-table to a whole new level!

Now, with outlets already established in 24 countries, Five Guys is pushing the boundaries of fast-food domination.

SIDENOTE: Putting an end to the rumors, Five Guys Burgers wants to clarify that while they appreciate the enthusiasm of their team, there is no truth to the idea of changing the corporate name to "Five Guys and Five Gals." They assure us that their commitment to serving mouthwatering burgers remains unchanged, regardless of gender.