McDonalds McWild Boar baby back ribs are a huge success

Funny story written by Abel Rodriguez

Tuesday, 6 June 2023

image for McDonalds McWild Boar baby back ribs are a huge success
Pork lovers love it.

(SPOOF NEWS) - The American Food News Agency is reporting that the recently added McDonalds food item, the McWild Boar Baby Back Ribs are a tremendous success.

Sales of the new item, are just a little below their famous Big Mac burger.

Mickey D's spokesperson said that the meat from the wild boar is marinated with a special sauce that includes 17 different ingredients (14 of which are a secret, sidestepping FDA restrictions).

Golden arches patron, Derek "The Food Muncher" Doorbellio, 87,of Durango, Colorado, who is perhaps one of the most devoted McDonalds customers in the country, said that the new McItem, is the best menu item he has tasted in the past 71 years. ■

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Do you dream of being a comedy news writer? Click here to be a writer!

Rate this story
Thank you for your rating!
Join the mailing list
Comedy spoof news topics
Fast FoodMcDonalds

Go to top
readers are online right now!
Globey, The Spoof's mascot

We use cookies to give you the best experience, this includes cookies from third party websites and advertisers.

Continue ? Find out more