McDonalds McWild Boar baby back ribs are a huge success

(SPOOF NEWS) - The American Food News Agency is reporting that the recently added McDonalds food item, the McWild Boar Baby Back Ribs are a tremendous success.

Sales of the new item, are just a little below their famous Big Mac burger.

Mickey D's spokesperson said that the meat from the wild boar is marinated with a special sauce that includes 17 different ingredients (14 of which are a secret, sidestepping FDA restrictions).

Golden arches patron, Derek "The Food Muncher" Doorbellio, 87,of Durango, Colorado, who is perhaps one of the most devoted McDonalds customers in the country, said that the new McItem, is the best menu item he has tasted in the past 71 years. ■