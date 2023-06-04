McDonalds introduces the McDuck Nuggets

Funny story written by Abel Rodriguez

Sunday, 4 June 2023

image for McDonalds introduces the McDuck Nuggets
"These babies are damn good." -OPRAH WINFREY

The King of The Fast Food industry, McDonalds has just added the new tasty McDuck Nuggets.

A spokesperson for Mickey D's said that the new nuggets were the brainchild of Otto P. Fandike, who is a duck farmer from Hillbilly Guitar, Arkansas.

Vox Populi writer Tapioca Swizzle noted that she tasted the new McDuck Nuggets in Carpinteria, California, and she swears that they taste just like Filet Mignon.

Miss Swizzle said that the Mctasty treats are sold in groups of 4, 8, or 22, and they come with your choice of duck butter or fowl flavorings.

SIDENOTE: Each McDuck nugget only contains .7 calories, no sugar, and only a smidgen of sodium.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Do you dream of being a comedy news writer? Click here to be a writer!

Rate this story
Thank you for your rating!
Join the mailing list
Comedy spoof news topics
duckFast FoodMcDonalds

Go to top
readers are online right now!
Globey, The Spoof's mascot

We use cookies to give you the best experience, this includes cookies from third party websites and advertisers.

Continue ? Find out more