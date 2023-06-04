McDonalds introduces the McDuck Nuggets

The King of The Fast Food industry, McDonalds has just added the new tasty McDuck Nuggets.

A spokesperson for Mickey D's said that the new nuggets were the brainchild of Otto P. Fandike, who is a duck farmer from Hillbilly Guitar, Arkansas.

Vox Populi writer Tapioca Swizzle noted that she tasted the new McDuck Nuggets in Carpinteria, California, and she swears that they taste just like Filet Mignon.

Miss Swizzle said that the Mctasty treats are sold in groups of 4, 8, or 22, and they come with your choice of duck butter or fowl flavorings.

SIDENOTE: Each McDuck nugget only contains .7 calories, no sugar, and only a smidgen of sodium.