China vows to purchase every Caribbean queen

China wants to own every country in the Caribbean Sea.

It doesn't like America parking its destroyers and nuclear subs at South Korea, Japan, or Taiwan... so it's doing a tit for tat. When America comes a-knocking on China's doorstep, China goes a-knocking too... Cuba?

Will there be another "Cuban Missile Crisis," which was really more of an American Missile Crisis? Will America threaten nuclear war if China puts missile silos in Cuba, Barbados, Turks and Caicos, Haiti, Trinidad and Tobago, or Puerto Rico?

Ah, hell no, not Puerto Rico! The Americans own that and still won't give the inhabitants of that offshore unofficial 51st state "representation" with its taxes.

Will a future JFK go for a ride in a convertible, with the Secret Service running poorly, trying to keep Jackie from climbing out the back and losing her blood-stained Chanel pillbox hat on the streets of Dallas?

And with China owning so much territory just offshore from Key West, Florida, will the Americans finally get a taste of their own medicine, being surrounded by an enemy?

The future's so bright I gotta wear shades... to not go blind when the mushroom clouds bloom.