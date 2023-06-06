iNews reporter Kitty Segovia reports that the two hot lovebirds, Kim Kardashian and Joaquin Gazpacho, have just purchased the largest jalapeno factory in the entire world, Jalapenos Chingos.

Kim of the unbelievable rich K Klan (Kardashian Klan) said that all of her sisters and their boyfriends love eating those sizzling fiery jalapenos.

Miss Segovia stated that the purchase price for the factory, which will be renamed, Kim & Gazy's Jalapeno Inc. was 170,000,000 pesos ($10,000,000 US).

The factory provides jalapenos to each one of the 31 states in Mexico, to the 7 states in Central America, and to the 12 states in South America.

It also provides jalapenos to 49 of the US states.

Miss Segovia noted that several of the world's countries also import the hot peppers including Germany, China, Macadamia, Iceland, Lower Zamgola, and Wales.

SIDENOTE: Renowned for her jalapeno-eating prowess, Kim holds the world record for devouring 36 of these fiery peppers in just one minute - she sucked them up and swallowed them whole like a shop-vac.