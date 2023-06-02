Kim Kardashian and El Gazpacho have just purchased the "Burger Bandit" franchise

America's "Power Couple" Kim Kardashian and Spanish matador Joaquin Beauregard Gazpacho have just purchased the California burger chain known as "Burger Bandit."

The franchise was formed in 2001, by Hollywood actors Clint Eastwood, Bradley Cooper, and information guru Jeff Cohen.

The chain is noted for it's Wild West Cheeseburgers which are considered to be the hottest burgers in the nation.

The WWC consists of two meat patties, lettuce, tomato, pickles, and a Ghost pepper.

The Ghost pepper is the hottest pepper known to civilized man. It'll leave you singing Johnny Cash all week long... "And it burns, burns, burns - the ring of fire!"

SIDENOTE: Kim and Gazy say that they have contracted Clint Eastwood to be the official spokesperson for Burger Bandit.