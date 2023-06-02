Kim Kardashian and El Gazpacho have just purchased the "Burger Bandit" franchise

Funny story written by Abel Rodriguez

Friday, 2 June 2023

image for Kim Kardashian and El Gazpacho have just purchased the "Burger Bandit" franchise
Clint Eastwood is 93, but he says he feels like he's only 83.

America's "Power Couple" Kim Kardashian and Spanish matador Joaquin Beauregard Gazpacho have just purchased the California burger chain known as "Burger Bandit."

The franchise was formed in 2001, by Hollywood actors Clint Eastwood, Bradley Cooper, and information guru Jeff Cohen.

The chain is noted for it's Wild West Cheeseburgers which are considered to be the hottest burgers in the nation.

The WWC consists of two meat patties, lettuce, tomato, pickles, and a Ghost pepper.

The Ghost pepper is the hottest pepper known to civilized man. It'll leave you singing Johnny Cash all week long... "And it burns, burns, burns - the ring of fire!"

SIDENOTE: Kim and Gazy say that they have contracted Clint Eastwood to be the official spokesperson for Burger Bandit.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Burger BanditJoaquin Beauregard GazpachoKim Kardashian

