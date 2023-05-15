Kim Kardashian reveals the nickname of her most sensual body part

Funny story written by Abel Rodriguez

Monday, 15 May 2023

image for Kim Kardashian reveals the nickname of her most sensual body part
Oh, yes, baby, let me touch your anti-tragus...so hot baby...

Kim Kardashian, famed businesswoman, supermodel, and accomplished accordion player, has revealed the endearing nickname her new boyfriend, Spanish matador Joaquin Beauregard Gazpacho, has given to her most sensual body part.

Kim was astonished to discover that Joaquin holds a prestigious botany degree from Barcelona's renowned Francisco Franco University in Madrid.

In an exclusive interview with Hacienda Fiffle from Boom Boom News, the effervescent Kimster reveals that she experiences sheer delight when her bullfighting beau envelops her in his passionate embrace, paying particular attention to the mesmerizing beauty of her ears.

She can't help but extol Gazpacho's extraordinary hands and fingers, which possess a unique delicate touch when he caresses her ears, almost as if exploring the delicate structure of a flower. He coos as he fondles the intricate contours of her auricles, the graceful helix and anti-helix, the delicate scapha, the enchanting tragus, the alluring fossa triangularis, and her charming pendulous lobules.

[EDITOR'S NOTE: During her candid conversation with Miss Fiddle, Kardashian revealed that her devoted partner affectionately refers to her beloved ears as "Las Chulas," the pretty ones.]

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

